Portions of Whiskeytown NRA reopen Saturday where Carr Fire burned thousands of acres

Portions of the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area were open for the first time Saturday after being closed since the deadly Carr Fire ripped through the region, another sign this devastating blaze might finally be headed toward a close.

The fire, which has burned through more 229,000 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties since it sparked inside the national recreation area July 23, was declared fully contained Thursday evening by CalFire. According to a U.S. Forest Service press release, 39,000 of Whiskeytown’s 42,000 acres were swallowed up by the blaze.

“We are pleased to begin the reopening process of the park, thanks to the hard work of the Whiskeytown park staff and our National Park Service colleagues from around the country who have assisted in the recovery,” Patrick Gubbins, acting superintendent of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, said in the news release. “We are grateful for the tremendous support and understanding we have received from our neighbors and the community at large during the aftermath and early stages of recovery from this unprecedented fire damage.”

Both the Whiskey Creek and East Beach areas, along with the Shasta Divide Nature Trail, will be open for day-use only for now, the release said. The visitor center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whiskeytown Lake will also be open to boating, swimming, fishing and water skiing, and visitor parking passes will not be required until further notice.

However, officials said all other areas of the park, including trails, campgrounds and facilities will remain closed due to hazardous conditions.