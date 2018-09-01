Take a look at the aftermath of a seven-acre vegetation in Florin

Wildfire evacuations have been lifted, and you’re allowed to go back home. There are still some dangers. Do you know what to look for when you return? Is your home safe? Here are a few helpful CalFire tips when returning after a wildfire.
State Sen. Kevin De León, D-Los Angeles, promotes Senate Bill 100, which would increase renewable portfolio obligations for California retail sellers. Utility companies like PG&E oppose the bill, saying it would raise costs for ratepayers.
Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.
With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in California’s history, had scorched about 350,000 acres by August 13, authorities reported. This video shows an aerial water drop on the Mendocino Complex fires.
Fire crews worked to contain southern California’s Holy Fire on August 9, spraying the area with fire retardant to help manage the blaze. The Holy Fire had burned through 10,236 acres by the evening of August 9.