Sliger Fire’s progress stopped; roads open again in El Dorado County, Cal Fire says

Progress of the 100-acre Sliger Fire burning in El Dorado County has been stopped, Cal Fire said Thursday in an incident report.

The wildland fire, which started about 3 p.m. Tuesday, forced mandatory evacuations earlier in the week in parts of El Dorado and Placer counties. All evacuation orders have been downgraded to voluntary advisories, Cal Fire says.

All road closures have also been lifted, according to the latest Cal Fire report.

The Sliger Fire was 104 acres and 45 percent contained as of an 11 a.m. Cal Fire update.

As of Thursday morning, 40 fire engines among 22 crews, as well as two helicopters, were assigned to continue work on the fire.

About a dozen agencies have worked on the Sliger fire, including El Dorado County’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire started along Sliger Mine Road near Mimosa Lane. Its cause is still under investigation.