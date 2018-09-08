Sliger Fire’s containment reaches 75 percent in El Dorado County, Cal Fire says

Progress on the Sliger Fire, which broke out along the El Dorado-Placer county line near Georgetown, has reached 75 percent, Cal Fire said Saturday in an incident report, as firefighters continued to make progress on the 150-acre blaze.

The wildland fire, which started Tuesday, forced mandatory evacuations earlier this week in parts of El Dorado and Placer counties. All evacuation orders and road closures were lifted Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

Fire officials said that while forward progress stopped, improved mapping of the area led to the increase in acreage. Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines and are mopping up hot spots and performing fire suppression repair.

As of Saturday morning, 30 fire engines among 12 crews, as well as two helicopters, were assigned to continue work on the fire.





About a dozen agencies have worked on the Sliger fire, including El Dorado County’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire started along Sliger Mine Road near Mimosa Lane. Its cause is still under investigation.