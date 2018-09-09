Wildfire threat keeps California highway closed Sunday

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, Trinity CalFire fire fighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of Pollard Flat exit as the spot fires keep burning in the background near Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif. A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size. The blaze in California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest is burning out of control and crews Saturday, Sept. 8, are scrambling to prevent it from reaching mountain communities to the north. The Record Searchlight via AP Hung T. Vu