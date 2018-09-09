I-5 remains closed and evacuations ordered in Napa County as new wildfires expand

The state’s latest wildfire continued to expand on Sunday, chewing through 2,400 acres in Napa County’s Pope Valley after exploding in size a day earlier.
The Snell Fire was threatening about 180 structures and was 20 percent contained, Cal Fire reported.
The blaze is in the same area where the Butts Fire scorched 4,000 acres in 2014, destroying two homes and injuring two people.
“One of the challenges of this fire is that it’s in a super remote area -- we’re having to hike or even fly in,” Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said. About 480 fire personnel are on scene, battling the fire in what is a mostly grassy woodland area.
The fire started near Butts Canyon and Snell Valley roads, just southeast of Middletown, Cal Fire said. Smoke could be seen from many areas of Napa and Lake counties, including from a web camera operated on Mt. Konocti.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for homes along Snell Valley Road and all roads leading to Snell Valley Road, along with the Berryessa Estates in Pope Valley.
The Snell Fire is still relatively small compared to the rapidly growing Delta Fire that caused closures along Interstate 5 and continued to chew through brush and grass on Sunday. The interstate will remain closed indefinitely, Caltrans said Sunday afternoon.
Almost 2,400 fire personnel are on scene in Shasta County fighting the blaze, which has burned through 40,903 acres and was 5 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.
The fire crossed I-5 on Wednesday, causing some cars and one big rig to catch fire. A Caltrans spokeswoman said one person was injured falling from a truck.
Fire officials say they don’t expect to have containment of the fire until at least Sept. 22. The blaze is heading west toward Trinity Lake, according to officials, while also remaining active on the north and south lines.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Shasta County residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from Exit 707 at Vollmers north to Exit 714 at Gibson, as well as for residents in Trinity County from East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the county line. Warnings remain in place for residents of Dunsmuir in Siskiyou County and for residents in Trinity County from East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road.
