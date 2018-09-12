Snell Fire in Napa County’s reaches 75 percent containment, Cal Fire says

The Snell Fire, burning northwest of Lake Berryessa in Napa County, is 75 percent contained, Cal Fire said.
All evacuations and road closures were lifted on Monday, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire is encouraging residents to drive safely, as emergency and fire personnel are still working in the area.
The vegetation fire has chewed through 2,490 acres with no expected growth, and containment is up from 60 percent Tuesday.
Nineteen fire crews remain assigned to the blaze, with about 750 personnel still working the fire, Cal Fire said.
The Snell Fire began at about 2:30 on Saturday afternoon, and evacuation orders were in place through early Monday morning for parts of the Berryessa Estates community and other areas.
Approximately 180 structures were threatened in the fire, but none were destroyed, Cal Fire said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
Comments