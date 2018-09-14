Jump aboard the firefighting trains as they battle the Delta Fire and protecting railroad tracks, equipment

Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.
Take a look at Diablo Grande, a community under construction in the foothills surrounding the Central Valley that faces a severe risk of wildfire. The Stanislaus County community has volunteer fire department housed in a temporary building.
A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
A wildfire ignited and spread rapidly to 650 acres of the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap Monday, forcing evacuations of homes and campgrounds in the rural area, late Monday, September 3, 2018.
Wildfire evacuations have been lifted, and you’re allowed to go back home. There are still some dangers. Do you know what to look for when you return? Is your home safe? Here are a few helpful CalFire tips when returning after a wildfire.
State Sen. Kevin De León, D-Los Angeles, promotes Senate Bill 100, which would increase renewable portfolio obligations for California retail sellers. Utility companies like PG&E oppose the bill, saying it would raise costs for ratepayers.