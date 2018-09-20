Here’s the scene after Meyers Fire jumps Highway 50

The Meyers Fire jumped Highyway 50 east of Camino near 8 Mile Road on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 resulting in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
7 largest fires in California history

Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.

Fire Tornado seen from helicopter

Pinned down by a vicious “fire tornado,” Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke radioed “Mayday” and called for helicopters to drop water on the neighborhood where he was trapped.

