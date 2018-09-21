Meyers Fire in El Dorado 80 percent contained, evacuations lifted, authorities say

The 12-acre Meyers Fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in El Dorado County and jumped Highway 50 is now 80 percent contained with all evacuations and road closures lifted, Cal Fire said Friday morning.

An 8 a.m. Friday incident report on the blaze said the fire, which started in Camino near Meyers Road, is near containment less than 24 hours after it started, about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials evacuated a neighborhood of about 30 homes near Crystal Springs Road shortly after the wildfire started. Most of those evacuations and road closures were lifted about 6 p.m., but Meyers Road remained closed. It is now reopened, Cal Fire tweeted at 8 a.m.

Drone video captured by The Bee shows at least two buildings were destroyed by the fire.

Caltrans closed Highway 50 and the Pony Express Trail for about four hours Thursday. Both roadways were reopened.