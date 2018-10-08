Sun Fire near Red Bluff grew to nearly 4,000 acres on gusty Sunday

The Sun Fire that sparked near Red Bluff on Sunday afternoon grew to nearly 4,000 acres before 8 p.m., according to Cal Fire incident reports.
The blaze, burning along Highway 36 and Sunriver Road east of Red Bluff, was reported at 3,848 acres and 40 percent containment as of 7:52 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire says.
Evacuation advisories and warnings have been issued for the areas of Slice, Andreni and Hogs Back roads. Highway 36 remains open, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze grew rapidly, from 400 acres at about 3 p.m.
Much of Northern California was under red flag warnings through Monday morning due to gusty winds and low humidity over the weekend.
