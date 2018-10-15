Blaze damages Kohl’s on Arden Way after semi-trailers catch fire at loading dock

A fire broke out in two semi-trailers at the loading dock of a Kohl’s store in Arden Arcade on Monday, bringing more than 60 firefighters to the scene to battle the blaze.
The fire was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Kohl’s on the 1800 block of Arden Way, said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found a “large amount of fire” coming from two tractor trailers parked at the loading dock, he said.
The fire spread to the loading dock and a second wave of firefighters were called to help extinguish it. About 60 to 70 firefighters responded and put the fire out inside the building and in the tractor trailers.
The store was closed at the time of the fire and a few employees were evacuated. No one was injured, Wade said.
Kohl’s will remain closed indefinitely, but the neighboring business will be open, Wade said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
