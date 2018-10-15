Weekend fires in Redding area mostly contained, Cal Fire says

Two small fires in the Redding area that started Sunday are mostly contained, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.
The Masonic Fire, a 38-acre blaze, is 100 percent contained. All roads are now open and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to a tweet from Redding Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Cullen Kreider.
The Masonic Fire caused evacuation orders to be issued in Redding neighborhoods and closed Market Street and Benton Drive.
One structure was damaged and one civilian was transported to the Mercy Medical Center in Redding with minor burns, according to a tweet from Kreider.
The nearby Tower Fire outside of Igo, about ten miles west of Redding, is 97 percent contained at 12 acres, said Cal Fire. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported in the smaller blaze.
The two fires began after a Red Flag Warning was issued for Northern California and Pacific Gas and Electric said it might shut off power in some areas to prevent fire hazards.
