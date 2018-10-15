8 most destructive wildfires in California history

The giant fires of 2018 have joined the record books. The Carr Fire is the sixth most destructive fire of all time. See which wildfires have burned the most structures in California history.
By
Up Next
The giant fires of 2018 have joined the record books. The Carr Fire is the sixth most destructive fire of all time. See which wildfires have burned the most structures in California history.
By

Fires

Weekend fires in Redding area mostly contained, Cal Fire says

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

October 15, 2018 06:14 PM

Two small fires in the Redding area that started Sunday are mostly contained, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The Masonic Fire, a 38-acre blaze, is 100 percent contained. All roads are now open and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to a tweet from Redding Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Cullen Kreider.

The Masonic Fire caused evacuation orders to be issued in Redding neighborhoods and closed Market Street and Benton Drive.

One structure was damaged and one civilian was transported to the Mercy Medical Center in Redding with minor burns, according to a tweet from Kreider.

The nearby Tower Fire outside of Igo, about ten miles west of Redding, is 97 percent contained at 12 acres, said Cal Fire. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported in the smaller blaze.

The two fires began after a Red Flag Warning was issued for Northern California and Pacific Gas and Electric said it might shut off power in some areas to prevent fire hazards.

  Comments  