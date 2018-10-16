Firefighters break into midtown restaurant, put out stove top fire

A stove top fire at Localis restaurant in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning was contained to the kitchen by firefighters, but mop up from smoke and water damage could sideline the dining spot for several days.

Firefighters were called to the eatery on S Street at 21st Street at 9:07 a.m. when a passerby saw flames inside the business coming from the stove top, said Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Jim Edmiston at the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time and apartments above the restaurant were not affected by the small blaze.

Nearby Broadway and downtown fire crews punched through the locked entrance, and with assistance from the restaurant’s sprinkler system they knocked down the flames in about 30 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene to clean up the damage from smoke and water left behind.

“Our goal is to try to get them back in business ASAP,” Edmiston said.

Once cleanup is complete, health inspectors will come in to determine when the restaurant can reopen, Edmiston said.

A message to Localis chef and owner Chris Barnum-Dann on Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.