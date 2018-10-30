June Fire grows to 550 acres, threatens structures in Butte County

A 550-acre wildfire sprang up Tuesday just south of Palermo in Butte County, where it is currently threatening structures.

Cal Fire first reported the June Fire just after 2:30 p.m. near Four Junes Way and Palermo-Honcut Highway, where it grew from 15 to 550 acres in the course of about two hours.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire’s forward spread had been stopped and it was 20 percent contained, Capt. Kevin Finkenkeller of Cal Fire’s Butte County unit said.

At 3:45, the fire was spreading southeast rapidly and although evacuation orders were expected near Dunstone Drive, none was issued, Finkenkeller said.

The fire began after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in the Sacramento Valley for Tuesday through Wednesday morning, citing minimum humidity as low as 10 percent and wind gusts up to 40 mph.