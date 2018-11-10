More than 100 Washington firefighters to help in California

More than 100 firefighters and 20 engines from the Washington’s Department of Natural Resources are joining in the battle to contain wildfires raging in California.
Large wildfires have prompted evacuations of more than 150,000 in areas near Sacramento and Los Angeles.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced the mobilization Friday.
“It’s horrifying, heartbreaking the reality of what wildfires have become in the West,” said Franz in a news release. “With our wildfire year all but over, I’m grateful our firefighters are willing to once again jump to help our neighbors in need.”
The Washington crew has been sent to Chico, California, to join other teams battling the Camp Fire, which has burned an estimated 90,000 acres as of Saturday and thousands of structures. Nine deaths have been reported so far.
An additional 15 engines from local fire districts also are headed to California, according to the DNR’s news release.
