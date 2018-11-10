GoFundMe campaign raises more than $13,000 in matter of hours for family that lost five homes in blaze

A GofundMe campaign has raised more than $13,000 for the family of a California Department of Fish and Wildlife officer whose family lost a total of five homes in the latest round of destructive wildfires.
Officer Jake Olsen is among the thousands of people who have lost their homes to the Camp Fire, which has decimated much of Butte County since it ignited Thursday, according to the GoFundMe page, including wiping out the entire town of Paradise where Olsen’s family lives.
Olsen didn’t know his home had been burned down until Friday morning because he was helping evacuate the Feather River Hospital the night before, the GoFundMe page said. The homes of his parents, grandparents and uncle were also destroyed by the fire, as well as his wife’s parents’ house.
After launching Saturday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $13,015 of the $50,000 goal in just five hours. The California Wildlife Officers Campaign is listed as the campaign’s sponsor.
“The story of Jake Olsen, a California Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer, and his family is pretty amazing. Jake and his whole family moved to Paradise to support his dream of becoming a Wildlife Officer,” the GoFundMe page said. “His whole family moved here to support him and then the Camp Fire happened.”
The Camp Fire has burned through 90,000 acres, destroying 6,700 buildings and killing at least 9 people thus far, The Sacramento Bee reported earlier Saturday. The fire was only at 5 percent containment as of Saturday morning.
