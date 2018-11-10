Check out these iconic photos of wildfires in California

Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey fire comes down the hill from Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Wally SkalijTNS
Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey fire comes down the hill from Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Wally SkalijTNS
The charred remains of the burned out home are seen in Malibu, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Officials took advantage of temporarily calm conditions Saturday to assess damage from the blaze that’s burned 109 square miles outside downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
Firefighters push a vehicle from a garage as a wildfire fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP
Medical personnel evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns while the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger AP
A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger AP
Capt. Steve Millosovich carries a cage of cats while battling the Camp Fire in Big Bend, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Millosovich said the cage fell from the bed of a pick-up truck as an evacuee drove to safety. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger AP
A helicopter drops water while a wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP
Officer Randy Law tends to a horse rescued as the Camp Fire burns in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger AP
A firefighter walks by the a burning home in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A Southern California wildfire continues to burn homes as it runs toward the sea. Winds are blamed for pushing the fire through scenic canyon communities and ridgetop homes. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP
Resident David Hays sprays his neighbor’s house in Malibu as the Woolsey fire approaches on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Wally Skalij TNS
An owl sits on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey fire approaches on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Wally Skalij TNS
Mayor and firefighter Rick Mullen surveys a house that is on fire in Malibu as the Woolsey fire comes down the hill from Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Wally Skalij TNS
The charred remains of vehicles sit on Pearson Rd. on Friday Nov. 9, 2018. At least five people were killed in cars while trying to flee flames as the Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise, Calif.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
An American flag stands unburned at the corner of Pierson and Middle Libby Rd. in Paradise after the Camp Fire destroyed several homes in the area on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
People enjoy the day in the beach as the heavy smoke rises over the the Santa Monica Mountains during the Woolsy fire in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Comments