Who are the Camp Fire missing? Filled with elderly and couples, list of more than 100 names released

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released a list Wednesday of 103 people who have been reported missing since the Camp Fire erupted last Thursday, part of an effort to determine how many area residents actually are still unaccounted for and should be the subject of law enforcement searches.

The majority of those on the list are senior citizens, and in many cases what appears to be couples have both been called in to authorities.

Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday night that 48 people have died in the fire, and more victims are expected to be found as searches continue. But the sheriff’s office has received hundreds of missing persons reports in the days after the fire and want people to study the list and tell authorities if their name has been placed on it incorrectly.

“If your name is on the list, it means that someone is looking for you,” the sheriff said. “Let us know that you’re okay, so that we can stop our search for you and start looking for someone else.”

Honea’s office issued the latest list of missing persons — many that appear to represent entire families — and asked anyone who appears on it to notify authorities.

“If you are one of the individuals listed, please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person Call Center at 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, or 530-538-7671 to advise that you are safe and there is no further need to search for you,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Only three victims have officially been identified so far.