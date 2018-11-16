Camp Fire smoke forces Sacramento State to cancel all classes through Thanksgiving

All Sacramento State classes are canceled through next week as smoke from the Camp Fire continues to permeate the campus, the university announced Friday afternoon.
Sacramento State has not held classes since Friday, Nov. 9, the day after the Camp Fire began in rural Butte County. The academic schedule won’t be extended to make up for lost time, according to a university fact sheet.
Campus will be closed over the weekend before reopening Monday, according to a media release. Essential employees are expected to report for work Monday, while non-essential employees will be paid for their time away. Classes will resume Nov. 26.
The Camp Fire has killed at least 66 people, destroyed nearly 10,000 homes and burned up 221 square miles of Butte County land. More than 630 people remain missing, and the fire was 45 percent contained as of Friday.
Smoke levels in Sacramento ranged from “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” Friday, according to Spare The Air. Air quality is projected to improve to “unhealthy” Saturday through Tuesday, and campus was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving and the day after.
All major public school districts in the Sacramento area were closed Friday and are on Thanksgiving break all next week. Other area universities and community colleges have yet to annouce whether classes will be held next week.
Sacramento State and UC Davis’ annual football game, the Causeway Classic, will be held in Reno on Saturday. Indoor basketball and volleyball games have been postponed or canceled as well.
Sacramento Fire Department personnel are distributing free N95 masks at all stations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. after the California Office of Emergency Services delivered 200,000 masks Friday morning. Sacramento County health officials have cautioned people against using the masks, which they say do more harm than good away from the fire area.
