All Sacramento-area schools shut this week, due to smoke or holiday. Here’s when they plan to reopen

School’s out this week in the smoky Sacramento region – not just for public K-12 schools, but for local community colleges, UC Davis and Sacramento State as well.

The colleges and universities closed their campuses the entirety of this week due to poor air quality from wildfire smoke coming from the Camp Fire in Butte County. Public K-12 schools closed as scheduled for Thanksgiving week.





All have said they plan to resume classes Monday, Nov. 26, unless otherwise noted.

Many K-12 school districts in the Sacramento area closed starting last Thursday or Friday in response to terrible air quality conditions from the Camp Fire, which sparked Nov. 8. Air Quality Index readings reached nearly unprecedented levels Thursday.





Out of all the region’s schools, Sacramento State and UC Davis have spent the most time closed as a result of the smoke. Closed as scheduled Nov. 12 in observance of Veterans Day, campuses announced further shutdowns on a day-by-day basis. University administrators then announced Friday that classes would remain canceled and campuses would stay closed until after the Thanksgiving holiday.





Academic calendars among local higher education called for only Thursday and Friday as a holiday break.

For Sacramento State, campus staff are expected to report back Friday, though faculty and students will not return from break until Nov. 26, according to a statement issued by the university.

UC Davis kept campus open but canceled classes at its Davis and Sacramento campuses last Tuesday. The university originally announced plans to reopen Wednesday; following fast, widespread outrage among students and faculty, the chancellor’s office said it had reversed that decision.

In news statements, many districts — including Sacramento City Unified, Natomas Unified and Elk Grove Unified — defended their decision to stay open as late as Thursday, saying they were complying with the county public health office’s recommendations. Those districts also cited a lack of child care availability as a factor, noting that canceling school on short notice can cause difficulties for parents trying to make arrangements.

Much closer to the devastating wildfire, which had killed at least 77 people as of Sunday night, Butte County announced that all its school districts would remain closed another week after Thanksgiving break, with plans to reopen Dec. 3.

Here’s a list of the Sacramento region’s schools, districts and campuses and when they first closed last week due to air quality concerns.

Sacramento County K-12

Jesuit High School was closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Carmichael school will have an alternate class schedule Nov. 26, when classes resume. Normal class schedules are planned to resume Nov. 27.

was closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Carmichael school will have an alternate class schedule Nov. 26, when classes resume. Normal class schedules are planned to resume Nov. 27. Folsom Cordova Unified was closed Thursday and Friday.

All of the following school districts closed all campuses last Friday only:

Elk Grove Unified

Sacramento City Unified

San Juan Unified

Twin Rivers Unified*

Natomas Unified

Galt Union High School and Elementary School districts

Elverta Joint Elementary School District

Center Joint Unified

Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District

Arcohe School District

River Delta Unified

Robla School District**

* Twin Rivers Unified has Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 designated as non-student days to allow for parent-teacher conferences. Classes will resume Nov. 28.

** Robla School District designates Nov. 26 as a non-student “professional development” day. Classes will resume Nov. 27.

Placer County K-12

All Placer County public K-12 schools were closed Friday only last week:

Roseville Joint Union High School District

Roseville City School District

Western Placer Unified

Rocklin Unified

Eureka Union

Auburn Union

Yolo County K-12

All Yolo County public K-12 schools were closed Friday only last week:

Washington Unified

Woodland Joint Unified

Davis Joint Unified

Winters Joint Unified

Esparto Unified

El Dorado County K-12

El Dorado Union High School District remained open Friday with restrictions to outdoor activities.

Sacramento-area colleges and universities