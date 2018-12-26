Fires

Three residential fires sparked Christmas night in Sacramento

By Claire Morgan

December 26, 2018 07:28 AM

Drinking hot chocolate, unwrapping gifts and fighting fires: Christmas night was a busy one for Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to three separate incidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

The first fire, caused by cooking, was reported at roughly 11 p.m. Tuesday on Lerwick Road in Arden-Arcade. The blaze left three people with minor injuries, and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Lawnwood Drive in south Sacramento. Firefighters said that an exterior chicken coop heater started the fire. No one was injured, though one family has been displaced, officials said.

An apartment complex near Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael was the third fire of the night, firefighters said. A heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit caught fire at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and damaged two apartments. Officials said between six and eight people are being evaluated for smoke inhalation damage, although no other injuries were reported.

