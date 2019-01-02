Crews battling 30-acre Pilot Fire in Humboldt County make progress

The 30-acre Pilot Fire in Humboldt County reached 60 percent containment Wednesday morning as it burned south of Willow Creek.
The Pilot Fire started at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday near Pilot Ridge Road and U.S. Forest Service Route 1 in a relatively remote area of Humboldt County, Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte division chief Jonni Mayberry said.
When Cal Fire crews first arrived at the fire, it was about 3 acres wide, Mayberry said, but the affected area consists mostly of dry vegetation and has been somewhat windy, expanding the fire as flames reached up to 3 feet.
The Pilot Fire is about a mile away from any structures and the spread has been effectively stopped. The Humboldt-Del Norte unit anticipated full containment to be reached by Wednesday night, Mayberry said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“It’s not uncommon to have fires in this area in January,” Mayberry said. “This is a good reminder to the public that fire season is year-round.”
In the first six days of 2014, the Humboldt-Del Norte unit dealt with six vegetation fires, ranging from 1 to 333 acres, Mayberry said.
Although the cause of the Pilot Fire is still under investigation, Mayberry asks that everyone remain vigilant and practice fire safety around their homes.
Comments