Fires

Crews battling 30-acre Pilot Fire in Humboldt County make progress

By Vincent Moleski

January 02, 2019 12:15 PM

The 30-acre Pilot Fire, which started in Humboldt County Tuesday afternoon, has reached 60 percent containment.
The 30-acre Pilot Fire, which started in Humboldt County Tuesday afternoon, has reached 60 percent containment. Cal Fire
The 30-acre Pilot Fire, which started in Humboldt County Tuesday afternoon, has reached 60 percent containment. Cal Fire

The 30-acre Pilot Fire in Humboldt County reached 60 percent containment Wednesday morning as it burned south of Willow Creek.

The Pilot Fire started at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday near Pilot Ridge Road and U.S. Forest Service Route 1 in a relatively remote area of Humboldt County, Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte division chief Jonni Mayberry said.

When Cal Fire crews first arrived at the fire, it was about 3 acres wide, Mayberry said, but the affected area consists mostly of dry vegetation and has been somewhat windy, expanding the fire as flames reached up to 3 feet.

The Pilot Fire is about a mile away from any structures and the spread has been effectively stopped. The Humboldt-Del Norte unit anticipated full containment to be reached by Wednesday night, Mayberry said.

“It’s not uncommon to have fires in this area in January,” Mayberry said. “This is a good reminder to the public that fire season is year-round.”

In the first six days of 2014, the Humboldt-Del Norte unit dealt with six vegetation fires, ranging from 1 to 333 acres, Mayberry said.

Although the cause of the Pilot Fire is still under investigation, Mayberry asks that everyone remain vigilant and practice fire safety around their homes.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

  Comments  