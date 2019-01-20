One injured in south Sacramento mobile home fire

One person was injured after a mobile home erupted in flames in south Sacramento Sunday morning.
Sacramento Fire Department officers responded to calls of a fire on the 3800 block of Stillman Park Circle at roughly 4 a.m. Sunday.
Four units were damaged in the blaze and three people have been displaced as a result of the fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. One person was taken to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the department.
