Fires

One injured in south Sacramento mobile home fire

By Claire Morgan

January 20, 2019 11:18 AM

Watch firefighters battle mobile home on fire in Sacramento

A mobile home fire on the 3800 block of Stillman Park Circle was reported at 4 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019. A total of four units were damaged and three people displaced. One person was transported for minor injuries. This fire is under investigation.
By
Up Next
A mobile home fire on the 3800 block of Stillman Park Circle was reported at 4 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019. A total of four units were damaged and three people displaced. One person was transported for minor injuries. This fire is under investigation.
By

One person was injured after a mobile home erupted in flames in south Sacramento Sunday morning.

Sacramento Fire Department officers responded to calls of a fire on the 3800 block of Stillman Park Circle at roughly 4 a.m. Sunday.

Four units were damaged in the blaze and three people have been displaced as a result of the fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. One person was taken to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the department.

  Comments  