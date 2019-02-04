Roseville firefighters extinguish 3-car fire in Walmart parking lot

While most people were watching the Super Bowl, the Roseville Fire Department was busy knocking down a fire involving three cars in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday night.
The fire started at around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart on Pleasant Grove Boulevard, according to department spokeswoman Jaime Garrett.
No one was injured as a result of the blaze. Roseville firefighters made contact with owners of two of the vehicles, Garrett said.
