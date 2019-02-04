Fires

Families displaced following Rancho Cordova apartment fire

By Claire Morgan

February 04, 2019 11:02 AM

Exterior and interior of apartments burned in Rancho Cordova fire

Metro Fire crews knock down an apartment fire on White Rock Road near Mills Station in Rancho Cordova. Three people suffered minor injuries. An unknown amount of people were displaced.
By
Up Next
Metro Fire crews knock down an apartment fire on White Rock Road near Mills Station in Rancho Cordova. Three people suffered minor injuries. An unknown amount of people were displaced.
By

Five people were displaced from their apartments following a fire that broke out Monday morning on White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to calls of an apartment fire and worked quickly to contain the flames, officials said.

Everyone in the affected apartments was able to make it out without any major injuries, according to the department, though three were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Two adults and three children have been displaced as a result of the Monday morning blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters say that there was “relatively minimal” smoke and fire damage in the apartments.

  Comments  