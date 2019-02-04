Families displaced following Rancho Cordova apartment fire

Five people were displaced from their apartments following a fire that broke out Monday morning on White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to calls of an apartment fire and worked quickly to contain the flames, officials said.
Everyone in the affected apartments was able to make it out without any major injuries, according to the department, though three were treated on scene for minor injuries.
Two adults and three children have been displaced as a result of the Monday morning blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Firefighters say that there was “relatively minimal” smoke and fire damage in the apartments.
