Fire burns for hours at Rio Linda auto repair shop, Metro Fire District says

Firefighters and investigators remain on scene at an auto repair facility in Rio Linda, where an interior fire broke out at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire broke out at a garage on Blacktop Road, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted just after 1:30 a.m.
Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said a propane tank inside the building was still giving off gas as of 7 a.m. However, that tank is contained and not presenting an immediate threat, he said.
“We’re still letting that burn out before we go in and start the investigation,” Vestal said. ”We haven’t been able to get inside yet and really look around.”
Vestal said the building has likely suffered interior damage. Metro Fire tweeted that the fire also weakened the roof and compromised some of the building’s structural integrity.
Sacramento Fire Department is assisting Metro Fire crews in containment efforts.
