60-acre fire burns near Roseville. Forward progress stopped, Cal Fire says

Multiple agencies responded Friday afternoon to a 60-acre grass fire near Roseville, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire started just before 1 p.m. near Watt Avenue and Baseline Road, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said.

Cal Fire, the Roseville Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire District crews responded to the vegetation fire and stopped forward progress after the fire grew to about 50 to 60 acres, Eldridge said. Firefighters are continuing to work to fully contain the fire.

Eldridge said the fire is being referred to as the Watt incident.

No injuries or damaged structures had been reported as of 2 p.m.