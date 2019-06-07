Moderate traffic delays along I-80 in Solano County near Fairfield fire

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

Heavy traffic should be expected on I-80 near exit 55 in Solano County due to a recent wildfire outbreak on Cordelia Road between Link Road and Hale Ranch Road.

According to the traffic app Waze, commuters may experience moderate delays and encounter police activity in the area.

A 24-acre 4-alarm vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon near Fairfield and forced dozens of residents to evacuate the area has been tentatively contained, according to a Cordelia Fire Department official.