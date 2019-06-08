Forward progress stopped on small fire near Cameron Park, officials say

Firefighters are making quick work of a small fire that started Saturday afternoon near Cameron Park, officials say.

The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. just off of Fallen Leaf Road south of Highway 50, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokeswoman Diana Schmidt. Forward progress was stopped after the fire reached 2.6 acres, and the blaze is expected to be contained shortly, Schmidt said.

Because of wind conditions, a full response team of 10 engines, three hand crews, a water tender and other personnel were on site Saturday evening, Schmidt said. They will remain there to monitor the situation after the fire is contained, Schmidt said. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no structures were damaged, Schmidt said.

The area is not part of PG&E’s deliberate power shut down planned for the Sierra foothill communities Saturday night.

The Cameron Park Fire Department, El Dorado County Fire Department, El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado Sheriff’s Department and the Rescue Fire Department are all responding to the fire.