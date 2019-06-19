Lumgrey Fire at Klamath National Forest now 60 percent contained, U.S. Forest Service says

The Lumgrey Fire had burned 180 acres in Siskiyou County as of Monday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County along the northeast edge of Klamath National Forest is 60 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, U.S. Forest Service officials said in an incident update.

The Lumgrey Fire has burned 207 acres, with updated mapping slightly decreasing the size from the 215 acres reported Tuesday, the Forest Service said just before 7 a.m.

A total of 266 personnel are assigned to the wildfire, which ignited about 6 p.m. Monday near Highway 96 and Lumgrey Road north of Yreka, according to the Wednesday morning incident report.

One lane of Highway 96 is currently open, with traffic being escorted, according to the incident update. The highway is scheduled to reopen fully at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Evacuation warnings put into place Monday night at remote areas along Highway 96 have been lifted since Tuesday.

Fire crews will continue to mop up hot spots while completing and securing the containment line. Minimal fire behavior is expected Wednesday; conditions in the area are hot with low humidity, but winds are predicted to remain calm.

Full containment of the blaze is expected by Saturday, the Forest Service said.