40-acre wildfires breaks out in remote Yuba County, Cal Fire says

A 40-acre wildfire is burning on property owned by the University of California’s Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Cal Fire said Monday.

The Scott Fire sparked in Yuba County, about 5 miles east of Browns Valley off of Scott Forbes Road, early Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire’s incident page.

Forward progress has stopped on the blaze, which started in a UC field station, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba Placer unit said in a tweet just after 1:10 p.m. Cal Fire said it is a grass fire with a slow rate of spread.

The vegetation fire is burning on land owned by UC’s Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources and west of its Sierra Foothill Research and Extension Center, but no structures are threatened and no evacuation orders have been issued for the wildfire as of 1 p.m. Monday.

