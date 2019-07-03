Fires

Small grass fire at Effie Yeaw Nature Center caused by mowing, fire officials say

A fire started by a mower cutting star thistle weed burned about 1 acre at Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Carmichael July 3, 2019.
Firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire Wednesday at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center in Carmichael, but required a helicopter water drop to fight the blaze, authorities said.

The fire sparked about 10:32 a.m., and forward progress was halted before the fire reached an acre, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal said.

Metro Fire has confirmed that the fire was started by a mower, Vestal said.

“The helicopter’s a normal response on our vegetation fires,” he said.

The fire had been completely extinguished as of 11:15 a.m., according to Vestal.

Vestal said another vegetation fire started by mowing earlier this week also sparked about 10:30 a.m., and he advised people to mow lawns before 9 a.m., preferably in the shade. Fire risk is high when mowing amid temperatures above 90 degrees, he said.

“Our grasses are very dry,” Metro Fire tweeted.

