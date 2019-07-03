Fires
Cal Fire fighting vegetation fire southwest of Tracy
Cal Fire was fighting a vegetation fire southwest of Tracy in San Joaquin County on Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze, which started shortly before 3:30 p.m., burned near Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road at the edge of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreational Area, according to spokeswoman Pam Temmermand from the Cal Fire Santa Clara unit.
As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was between 80 and 100 acres and was 30 percent contained, Temmermand said. It is no longer a threat to any structures and no injuries have been reported.
Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department are responding to the incident.
