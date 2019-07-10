Another Camp Fire victim has been identified, but two others remain unknown

A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise in November. AP file

Butte County sheriff’s officials have identified another victim of the Camp Fire, but two other people who died in the November fire remain unknown.

Shirley Haley, 67, of Paradise, was among the 85 who died in the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Six other bodies have been tentatively identified.

The Camp Fire was the worst wildfire in state history, destroying an estimated 90 percent of Paradise and leaving tens of thousands homeless. The fire also ravaged much of the nearby towns of Concow and Magalia.