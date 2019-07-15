Cal Fire to conduct 25-acre prescribed burn in Tuolumne County to cut wildfire risk

What you should know about controlled burns Controlled, or prescribed burns, are necessary to manage the health of U.S. forests and control the devastation of wildfires. Here are details of what that means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Controlled, or prescribed burns, are necessary to manage the health of U.S. forests and control the devastation of wildfires. Here are details of what that means.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will be conducting a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County this week.

The prescribed burn is set to start on Monday and go through Wednesday, Cal Fire said in a news release The event is set to take place on the Mt. Havalia Vegetation Management Plan. Burn hours may vary between day time and evening. If conditions are conductive, about 25 acres of grass and oak woodland understory will be burned, fire officials said.

The prescribed burn is meant to provide protection from wildland fire to the town of Tuolumne by maintaining the Mt. Havalia Fuel Break, Cal Fire said. The fire is also meant to improve range conditions by reducing star thistle and other noxious weeds, according to the release.