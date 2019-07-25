Crews from multiple agencies — and some goats — battle grass fire in West Sacramento

A firefighter battles a grass fire at Lake Washington Boulevard and Village Parkway on Thursday in West Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Crews from multiple agencies fought a grass fire in West Sacramento on Thursday evening, along with help from about 700 goats, officials said.

As West Sacramento and Sacramento fire departments battled the blaze on the east side of Village Parkway, goats ate away at the vegetation, according to UC Davis firefighter Nathan Trauernicht, who lives near the fire.

Trauernicht said he came out to help fight the blaze that was quickly spreading through an undeveloped area near homes.

As the firefighters did their jobs, the goats did, too — chomping away.

