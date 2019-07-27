3-acre grass fire in Auburn prompts road closures and two homes to be evacuated

A 3-acre fire Saturday has prompted evacuations and road closures along Streeter Road in Auburn, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Streeter Road to Sarah Court, and Tundra Road are closed as firefighters battle the blaze, dubbed the Meyer Fire, Cal Fire spokesman Nick Salas said. Residents in two homes on Streeter Road were forced to evacuate.

The threat to those homes has been mitigated, but officials are still urging residents to be safe. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office ordered precautionary evacuations for Baker Court, Sara Court and the 12000 block of Streeter Road.

Forward progress of the blaze has been stopped, Salas said, and the fire is 20 percent contained.

The Higgins Fire Protection District, California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service are helping put out the fire, he said. No structures have been damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown.