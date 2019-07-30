Fires
Forward progress stopped on 15-acre wildfire in Placerville, Cal Fire says
Forward progress has been stopped on a 15-acre vegetation fire in Placerville that started around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The blaze, dubbed the Carson Fire, at 2165 Shadow Run Road was 20 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said in an incident report. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged.
Firefighters made substantial progress on dousing the wildfire late Tuesday afternoon, putting a wet line around it to prevent spreading, the report said.
A total of 165 personnel, including 10 engines, three air tankers and one helicopter, are helping put out the blaze, according to the report.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Comments