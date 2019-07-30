Forward progress stopped on 15-acre wildfire in Placerville, Cal Fire says

Forward progress has been stopped on a 15-acre vegetation fire in Placerville that started around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze, dubbed the Carson Fire, at 2165 Shadow Run Road was 20 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said in an incident report. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged.

Firefighters made substantial progress on dousing the wildfire late Tuesday afternoon, putting a wet line around it to prevent spreading, the report said.

A total of 165 personnel, including 10 engines, three air tankers and one helicopter, are helping put out the blaze, according to the report.

The cause of the fire is unknown.