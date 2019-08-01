See photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gov. Newsom at McClellan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger talk in a C-130 cockpit with Cal Fire personnel at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, August 1, 2019, where CAL FIRE is training with CaliforniaÕs new firefighting equipment.
Daniel Kim
dkim@sacbee.com
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger walk past a C-130 plane after a press conference at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, August 1, 2019, where CAL FIRE is training with CaliforniaÕs new firefighting equipment.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger looks at a Super Huey, a helicopter used for dropping water at fires, during a tour at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, August 1, 2019, where CAL FIRE is training with CaliforniaÕs new firefighting equipment.
From right, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dennis Brown exit the back of a C-130 plane at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, August 1, 2019, where CAL FIRE is training with CaliforniaÕs new firefighting equipment.
From right, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, California Gov Gavin Newsom, Dennis Brown and Thom Porter walk from the tarmac after seeing a C-130 plane at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, August 1, 2019, where CAL FIRE is training with CaliforniaÕs new firefighting equipment.
From right, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dennis Brown stand outside of the C-130 plane at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, August 1, 2019, where CAL FIRE is training with CaliforniaÕs new firefighting equipment.
