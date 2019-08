The Sacramento Metro Fire Department put out a 4.5-acre vegetation fire on Pomegranate Avenue in south Sacramento Thursday afternoon, according to the department. Sacramento Metro Fire Department

Firefighters quickly doused a 4.5-acre vegetation fire that charred a storage building in south Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze began around 3:30 p.m. on Pomegranate Avenue and was fully contained about 40 minutes later, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal.

No one was injured, he said. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW