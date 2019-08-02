Forward progress stopped on 84-acre grass fire near Rancho Seco area, Cal Fire says

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on an 84-acre wildfire that broke out Friday in southern Sacramento County, on Twin Cities Road and Clay Station Road, near the Rancho Seco recreation area.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection first received reports about the Browns Fire around 9:23 a.m. and it was 75 percent contained as of noon, according to Cal Fire.

Crews made quick progress and have put a wet line around the fire, which is burning in dry vegetation. Cal Fire said initial reports of danger to high-voltage transmission lines nearby have been “mitigated.”

The fire is burning about a mile north of the decommissioned Rancho Seco Nuclear Generating Station and is 6 miles northeast of Galt and 25 miles south of Folsom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The area is mainly dry, grassy fields, which Amador-El Dorado Unit spokeswoman Diana Swart said can burn quickly but can also be knocked down faster.

As of noon, the forward movement of the Browns Fire had been halted, Swart said. No structures or homes were threatened by the fire, she said.

Swart said the blaze should be fully contained this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.