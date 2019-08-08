Three wildfires blaze through Lassen County; one is threatening structures, Cal Fire says

Three wildfires started in Lassen County in the last two days, according to Cal Fire.

The biggest is nearly 1,000 acres and threatening structures. That fire began Thursday night and quickly burned 980 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident report page says.

Located at Cold Springs Road and McDonald Peak near Madeline, it had a “moderate rate of spread” as of around 7 p.m. Thursday and was zero percent contained.

The Juniper Fire and Willow Fire began Wednesday evening, according to the incident page.

The Juniper Fire, at Juniper Ridge Road and Juniper Tree Road north of Ravendale, was 85 percent contained with 130 acres burned Thursday night.

The Willow Fire ignited at Pittville Road and Sheep Flat Road near Fall River Mills, Cal Fire said. It burned 107 acres and was 80 percent contained Thursday.

There were no reports of structure damage in the Juniper and Willow fires, the page says, and no injuries were reported.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.