Cigarette-ignited Golf Fire in Lake County is 100% contained, plus updates on other blazes

The 20-acre Golf Fire that started by a cigarette Thursday afternoon in Lake County is now 100% contained, according to a Cal Fire update issued at 7 p.m. Sunday.

A 65-person fire crew spent the day securing the remaining 5% of the premises with five engines and four hand crews, Cal Fire said Sunday morning. Now, it says locals may see personnel checking for smoke in the area but should not be alarmed.

“Your safety is our number one priority,” Cal Fire said in its latest update.

The Golf Fire, which started as a 5-acre “moderate” brush fire alert, got nearly 330 firefighters rushing to Golf Drive and Soda Bay Road on Thursday.

Even as it grew, Cal Fire told The Bee it expected the blaze to be extinguished by Friday. But crews were still putting out hot spots and mitigating hazards at 7 a.m. Sunday, when Cal Fire reported that the date for full containment was unknown.

While the fire threatened 40 structures, none were damaged.

No additional injuries have been recorded since Cal Fire reported a minor injury suffered by a firefighter Saturday.

Here are the other fires that hit Northern California over the weekend:

▪ The McDonald Fire, in a remote ranching area of Lassen County, burned 1,020 acres and was 75% percent contained Saturday evening, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning Thursday afternoon and burned more than 800 acres of sage grouse habitat, BLM said. The rain moderated fire activity Saturday, and the fire is expected to be extinguished by 6 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

▪ The Juniper Fire near Ravendale in Lassen County burned 130 acres by Thursday night and was 85% contained, the latest day for which information was available. The cause is under investigation.

▪ The 3-2 Willow Fire near Fall River Mills in Lassen County burned 107 acres since it started Wednesday. It’s now fully contained, according to Cal Fire.

▪ The Preston Fire in Jamestown, in Tuolumne County, was at 24 acres and no containment Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said. Forward progress had been stopped on the blaze, which started Thursday.

▪ Lightning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest continued to ignite small fires during the weekend. More than 700 lighting strikes in the forest in the past two days contributed to starting more than 20 fires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Aerial reconnaissance flights are underway to identify potential fires, officials said.