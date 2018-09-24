Here’s what Delta pesticide spraying meant to this area farmer
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
The California Department of Water Resources is planning to construct twin tunnels to carry Sacramento River water under the Delta. The intakes would be located just south of Sacramento. Here’s what would be involved in their construction.
Randy Record, chairman of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, describes what comes next after Tuesday’s historic vote that drew protests and passionate testimonies from Delta Tunnels foes.
The 87-foot paddlewheel boat The Spirit of Sacramento began taking on water late Saturday night and capsized early Sunday morning near Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Thomas Herzog recounts what he saw and heard as a fire broke out in the small Delta community of Locke on Sunday, July 3, 2016. The fire completely consumed some second-story apartment units, damaged the business below and also a third residence,