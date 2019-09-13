Traffic

9-car pileup closes lane of Highway 99 near Galt, CHP says

Two collisions involving a total of nine vehicles has closed one northbound lane of Highway 99 Friday morning near Galt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The left lane of northbound Highway 99 remains closed at Walnut Avenue as of 7:20 a.m. due to a four-vehicle crash and a five-vehicle crash in that area, according to the CHP incident log. The first crash was reported about 6:45 a.m.

Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to treat minor injuries, according to the incident log.

No other details were immediately available. No estimated time of reopening was given.

