Highway 50 westbound near Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento backed up due to injury crash

Traffic is shown backed up on westbound lanes of Highway 50 just east of Stockton Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Caltrans

Four westbound lanes of Highway 50 are blocked Saturday evening just east of Stockton Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle crash involving injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. and involved three cars, according to CHP’s incident logs. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic for a time and grew to at least five cars, the CHP said. Patrolmen were soon seen on Caltrans cameras directing cars on the left shoulder and the No. 1 lane to get past the scene.

Caltrans issued a “SigAlert” for the crash at 6:19 p.m., saying there’s no estimated time for the freeway to be cleared. Traffic is backing up past Howe Avenue, and CHP is urging motorists to avoid the area and watch for emergency personnel on the roadway.