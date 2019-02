That’s your Chardonnay underwater: See submerged cars, flooded vineyards in Napa

By

February 28, 2019 12:57 PM

Parts of Napa, California, flooded on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after torrential rains caused rivers to swell. Heavy rain raised the levels in the Russian and Napa rivers, prompting flood warnings, evacuations and road closures.