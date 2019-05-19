NWS warns of thunderstorms, possible funnel clouds rolling into valley from the west

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lightning approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lightning approach.

Amid the rainy weekend weather, Sacramento is due for a round of thunderstorms coming in from the west Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service first reported the developing storms at 1:20 p.m., when it said funnel clouds may develop along with the storm.

The NWS predicted small hailstones, heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning, and suggested residents in affected areas take shelter when the storm hits.

Latest doppler radar loop for Northern California

Source: National Weather Service

As of 3 p.m., thunderstorms could be seen on radar over Davis.

The NWS warned that thunderstorms were possible throughout the valley until 8 p.m.