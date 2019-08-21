Triple-digit heat returns to Sacramento. How long will it last?

Look at the July 2019 global climate report: Temperatures soar The July 2019 global climate report is in and temperatures soared in the hottest month ever recorded, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The July 2019 global climate report is in and temperatures soared in the hottest month ever recorded, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows.

The hot weather is back.

Sacramento returns to triple-digit heat this week after a short respite of cooler temperatures. The region will see high temperatures around 100 degrees Thursday and Friday as a high pressure system strengthens over the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat bump is expected to last through the weekend, with daytime highs hovering at 99 and 100 degrees through next week. Overnight temperatures will remain in the mid to high 60s, the forecast shows.

“The hottest day will be Thursday and then trending a degree or so cooler in the days after,” said Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Communities to the east in the Sierra Nevada foothills will catch a small break from the heat with high temperatures in the mid-90s and nighttime lows in the high 60s, the forecast shows.

“A prolonged period of triple digit heat is forecast for the north end of the Sacramento Valley including the Redding area,” the National Weather Service said in a social media post.

The heat spike is above normal for this time of year, Rogacheski said.

This week’s forecast come amid speculation that California may be facing a dry winter and above average temperatures, weather that created drought conditions only a few years ago and could potentially create dangerous conditions for wildfires in 2020.

However, Rogacheski with the National Weather Service said people should take the winter forecast “with a grain of salt.”

The NWS’s Climate Prediction Center shows a 60 percent chance for above normal temperatures in September and a 40 percent chance three months from now, she said.

“Wait until we get to those wetter months,” she said. “It’s too early to tell.”